WWE’s Stephanie McMahon does Bhangra with Singh brothers on 90s Bollywood song Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai

World Wrestling Entertainment is looking to tap the already existing rage around professional wrestling in India by holding the first ever WWE talent tryout in Mumbai in March. In its bid to woo the Indian fan base, WWE India’s official Twitter handle has recently shared a video featuring the organisation’s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon dancing to the tunes of 90s hit number ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai’ from the movie ‘Ishq’

Here’s the video:

In the video, which has garnered over 4 thousand views so far, McMahon can be seen donning a red dupatta (tippet) with golden embellishment all over it. The video also features India’s newest wrestling talents - the Singh Brothers, who speak about how Bollywood is the greatest movie industry in the world and that the WWE universe needs to see what it is all about. Then enters McMahon, stealing the thunder from the wrestler brothers with her Bhangra moves.

On December 3, the WWE announced that it will visit India in search of next generation of WWE superstars. The four-day talent tryout will give wrestlers an opportunity to get training at the WWE performance centre in Orlando, US.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 21:51 IST