You didn't know you needed this Pingu cover of Havana, but you do. Watch

You didn’t know you needed this Pingu cover of Havana, but you do. Watch

YouTube India shared the video on their Instagram page.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“That’s so creative,” commented an Instagram user.
“That’s so creative,” commented an Instagram user. (Instagram/@youtubeindia)
         

Have you ever heard the groovy song Havana by Camila Cabello? Many, more than once, have probably danced to its peppy tune. Not to forget, there are several renditions and remixes based on this song that have also grabbed people’s attention. However, chances are, you have never heard something so hilariously amazing as this Pingu-inspired cover of the song. Yes, we are talking about a version involving the popular cartoon which most of us loved as kids (or even as adults, we’re not judging).

This rendition of Havana is absolutely rib-tickling. Though old and originally shared back in 2018, the video again came into the limelight after being shared by YouTube India on their official Instagram page on October 18.

“The cover we didn’t know we needed,” they wrote while sharing the clip. Check out the video to know if you feel the same way too:

View this post on Instagram

The cover we didn't know we needed #SoundOn

A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia) on

Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the post has already gathered 11,000 views and the numbers are only increasing.

An Instagram user wrote “Pingu” along with a heart eyes emoji in the comments section. To this, YouTube India replied, “Always be yourself, unless you can be Pingu. Then be Pingu.”

Another individual wrote “I have zero idea what is going on in this video but seems nice to me.”

“Pingu is lit,” wrote another. “That’s so creative,” said another.

There were several who shared fire emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of this crossover?

