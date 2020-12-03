e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / You may fall in love with this porcupine named Rico because of his cuteness

You may fall in love with this porcupine named Rico because of his cuteness

“I love him so much, my heart hurts!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the porcupine named Rico.
The image shows the porcupine named Rico. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
         

There are some animal videos on the Internet which are so adorable that they may make you want to squeal and babble. This clip shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s official Instagram profile perfectly fits that category. It shows a super cute porcupine named Rico. Beware! The cuteness factor of the animal is so high that you may end up falling in love with it.

“You’ve all fallen in love with Rico by watching him snack on his favorite foods. How do you feel about watching him drink?” the zoo wrote and shared the video of Rico. We won’t give away much, take a look to see what the video captures:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 29,000 views and tons of excited commented. People couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the creature. There were some who wrote how much they love Rico.

“He has the boopest boop if there ever was a boop,” aptly wrote an Instagram user. “I love him so much, my heart hurts!” shared another. “He’s so cute no matter what he’s doing,” posted a third. “He is so adorable,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of Rico’s video?

Also Read | This video of a cute quokka is bound to bring a smile to your face. Watch

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In