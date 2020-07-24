You may have heard of grandfather clocks. Now get ready to see a ‘catfather clock’. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:42 IST

Are you a cat parent looking for novel ways to annoy your furry little feline friend? If so, then look no further. If not, read along anyway for some hilariously derpy cat content.

Posted on Reddit on July 23, this video is almost 15 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Just purchased this vintage grandfather clock”.

The recording opens to a shot of a room. Herein, a grey-furred feline is sitting atop a hexagonal piece of furniture. The kitty’s tail hangs down as it swings it from left-to-right. The cat’s hooman, who is not visible in the frame, makes tick-tock noises, creating the effect of a clock.

Check out the pet’s less-than-pleased expression regarding the whole ordeal here:

Click To Expand

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ the post created quite a buzz. It currently has nearly 12,000 upvotes and more than 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the cat doubling in as a grandfather clock. One person said, “Why is your clock so mad at you?”. To this, the original poster responded, “Missed dinner time”. That sounds like a tricky line to walk on.

Another individual wrote, “That expression is hilarious”. “It’s fur o’clock,” read one comment under the video.

A Reddit user declared, “Catfather clock”. “Based on your cat’s expression, you make this joke a lot,” proclaimed somebody else on the subreddit. Yes, the kitty does look awfully bored with this joke.

“So cute and adorable,” stated a Redditor and we cannot say we disagree. What are your thoughts on this annoyed-looking fluffball?

Also Read | Nehttps://www.hindustantimes.com/it-s-viral/netizens-are-calling-this-kitty-a-gas-station-attendant-watch-to-find-out-why/story-shRlSxFG4AKmBEH95r2r1L.htmltizens are calling this kitty a ‘gas station attendant’. Watch to find out why