e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / You may relate to this doggo if you’re an introvert. Watch

You may relate to this doggo if you’re an introvert. Watch

“I can relate. This is 100% me in new social groups,” commented a Redditor.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 00:24 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a pug.
The image shows a pug.(Reddit/@IGCanines)
         

Were you a shy kid growing up? Do you find it hard to initially make friends at a new place? If you answered ‘yes’ to either or both of the questions asked above, then here is a dog video you may deeply relate to. Watching this recording of a pug may make you smile and ‘aww’. It will probably even make you say “me too,” if you’re an introvert.

Posted on Reddit on November 20, this clip is 10 seconds long. “Would you hang out with him?” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording opens to a shot of an indoor play area where many doggos can be seen hanging out. The camera zooms into one particular pug who is sitting by himself.

Check out the video to see the pug’s heartwarming expression. But beware, you may be filled with an insatiable urge to hug the cutie post watching this clip.

Would you hang out with him? 😇 from r/rarepuppers

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘rare puppers’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 16,100 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the recording. One person said, “Aw I want this poor full potato”.

Another individual wrote, “Introverted dog just like me”. “I can relate. This is 100% me in new social groups,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else stated, “Me at a family gathering”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you relate to this share as well? Or did the video remind you of a particular person in your life?

Also Read | Fluff in Black: These suited doggos may just take your breath away with their swag

tags
top news
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Georgia recount reaffirms Joe Biden victory
Georgia recount reaffirms Joe Biden victory
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In