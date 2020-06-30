e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / You may want to sit down before checking out this ultra swoon-worthy Twitter thread that shows Chris Evans as Flynn Rider

You may want to sit down before checking out this ultra swoon-worthy Twitter thread that shows Chris Evans as Flynn Rider

Chris Evans is pretty great. Flynn Rider is quite awesome. But Chris Evans as Flynn Rider? Phew, that’s just adorable.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Flynn Rider alongside Chris Evans.
The image shows Flynn Rider alongside Chris Evans.(Twitter/@capandevans)
         

A lot of us probably know and love Chris Evans- Captain America, doggo dad, and an all-around sweetheart. Many of us may also be fans of Flynn Rider, the charming and witty animated love interest of Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled. Now, a Twitter thread is coupling both of these men and giving us something truly brilliant to gush over.

Started by Twitter user Emma, this thread depicts Chris Evans as Flynn Rider. It was posted on the micro-blogging application on June 29.

It starts relatively innocently:

You may initially let out a small giggle:

And then you may chuckle some more:

Soon the resemblance may start to seem uncanny:

Are they twins?

Is Flynn Rider just an animated version of Chris Evans?

We don’t know, but this Twitter thread may make you think so:

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 3,200 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Great thread”. A thought we agree with. While another individual wrote, “YES YES YES YES”.

“You just convinced me, he should be Flynn,” read one comment. Whilst another Twitter user proclaimed, “This is just about the most childhood crush thread there is”.

“This is awesome,” declared somebody else. “Just perfect,” and “Swoon,” were some of the other reactions expressed by those on the thread.

“We would like to see it,” stated a Twitter user. We agree. We’d love to see Chris Evans as Flynn Rider in the live-action version of Tangled.

What are your thoughts on this comparison?

Also Read | Some of Rihanna’s most iconic fashion looks as desi treats: a Twitter thread everybody wanted but didn’t know they needed in their life

tags
top news
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from ‘LeT operative in Pak’, cops step up vigil
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from ‘LeT operative in Pak’, cops step up vigil
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
PM Modi’s address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
PM Modi’s address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Radhika Madan: ‘Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it’
Radhika Madan: ‘Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In