You need to burn this book before reading it, netizens are intrigued too. Watch

The clip may remind you of Tom Riddle’s diary or the Marauders Map from Harry Potter.

Jun 26, 2020
Surprisingly, words appear on the pages of the book after being burnt as if it’s magic.
Surprisingly, words appear on the pages of the book after being burnt as if it's magic.
         

Books are portals to a completely different and sometimes magical world full of characters born from the author’s imagination. But some books need to be read in a special way and this is one, that can only be read when it is burned, is among them. If you’re shocked or intrigued, wait till you find out more about this book.

A clip posted on Twitter by Science girl gives a glimpse of the wonder that we were talking about. The clip opens to show a book with its pages completely black. At first glance it looks burnt. However, a few seconds into the video, the mystery unfolds as someone ‘burns’ the pages with a lighter. Surprisingly, words appear on the pages as if it’s magic.

The clip may remind you of Tom Riddle’s diary or the Marauders Map from Harry Potter. Take a look:

In case you’re wondering, there isn’t any magic involved in the way this book works. It has actually been coated with a heat resistant paint and there’s an interesting story behind it.

The book is actually Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 which details a story where firemen burn any kind of books they find. “This special edition, appearing at first black as if carbonized, reveals its visionary content as soon as it is exposed to heat from a flame or hand. A sensitive link is drawn between the book as a material and the content of the novel,” explains Super Terrain, the creators of this concept for the book, on their website.

The clip posted on Twitter has garnered over 7,000 likes and varied comments from netizens. “This is the coolest thing ever!” writes a Twitter user. “Black magic?” says another. “Tom Marvolo Riddle’s diary,” comments a third.

What do you think of this ‘burnt’ book?

