YouTuber fakes luxury Bali vacation with pics taken in Ikea. Watch how

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:15 IST

Often it’s said that don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. ‘Vacation’ pictures of a YouTube influencer prove why. Natalia Taylor faked an entire luxury holiday to Bali and posted the images of her trip on Instragram. No one suspected a thing until she decided to reveal the secret.

Earlier this month, on February 7, she shared a picture of herself with the caption, “The queen has arrived in Bali.” In a few following days, she dropped some more pictures to capture different moments from her ‘trip’. And, her followers dropped all sorts of comments on her apparent luxury vacation. Here are some of the images she posted while on her fake Bali vacation.

It’s when she dropped a YouTube video that people came to know the truth behind her luxury holiday. “I faked a vacation at Ikea. Could you have guessed my vacation to Bali was fake? Or did you fall for this IKEA photoshoot?” she wrote.

The video starts by Taylor explaining that she faked the vacation to see if she can make it till the end without anyone suspecting. For the images, she visited Ikea – a furniture story - and got professional photoshoot done. The influencer also left some clues in the images to see if her followers would call her out, but no one did. She did it as a part of a social experiment.

How does she fake it? Watch:

Natalia Taylor’s good-humoured experiment left many amused. People dropped different comments on the YouTube video. While some applauded her skills, others took hilarious routes while replying.

“Maybe she is tricking us into thinking that she was in Ikea when she was really in Bali... we can’t trust anything on the internet,” joked a YouTube user. “This is an actually good social experiment, no one gets hurt/distressed, it’s based on reality, has good parameters & the only person made slightly uncomfortable is the creator. A+ work!” praised another. “How do people not notice that she wears the same outfit in almost every picture?” wondered a third.

What do you think of this fake vacation experiment?