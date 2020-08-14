Ziva Dhoni’s encounter with a chameleon captured in these delightful videos

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:10 IST

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his family played hosts to a rather unusual guest. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shared pictures and videos of this guest on her Instagram account today. She also shared their daughter Ziva’s reaction while interacting with the guest. The post sure is all kinds of incredible and may leave you surprised - as the guest is a chameleon.

A post shared on Ziva’s Instagram account - which is managed “by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781”, as the bio says - shows the chameleon perched on the handle of a bicycle. Little Ziva is seen walking close by. In another video, shared in the same post, Ziva says how she can meet it every single day.

“Encounter with a Chameleon on a special day! Happy Lizard day!” says the caption shared along with the videos. As the caption mentions, August 14 is marked as World Lizard Day, a special day to celebrate lizards.

“Wondering if it’s a tourist or an inhabitant of our home . #Chameleon (The Great Indian Chameleon ). Must say it’s a slow moving reptile very calming to watch and not scary at all. #naturelovers,” Sakshi wrote while sharing the images and videos on her own Instagram profile.

She followed it up with yet another post on the chameleon:

The post has left many amazed and collected a ton of reactions from people.

“Hmm… I was so sure this guy was fake till the video, now I’m confused,” commented an Instagram user. To this, Sakshi replied by saying, “It’s real baba! I know one can get confused”. “Keep him,” wrote another. “Well he is somewhere in some tree now... I didn’t want to disturb it,” Sakshi replied.

Several others shared their reactions.

“Kind of scary,” posted an individual. “It’s amazing,” shared another. “Creepy but cute,” wrote a third.

What do you think about the share?