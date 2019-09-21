Zoo shares video of baby red panda named Kiki. People call it ‘adorable’

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 21, 2019

The public is getting its first glimpse of new red panda cub at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Kiki made her first public appearance on Friday. She was born in June to father Dash and mother Dr. Erin Curry, who was named after a Cincinnati Zoo reproductive physiologist.

The pair had their first cub in June of 2018, the first ever born at the zoo. That panda, named Dr. Lily Parkinson, went to the Nashville zoo in April.

The zoo also shared a video of Kiki:

People dropped different comments on the video. “Her ear floor is glorious. I love how adorable she is, and love watching her look around her new areas,” wrote a Facebook user. “I just love seeing her being so inquisitive out in her enclosure. And her ear floof is magnificent!” commented another. “They are so adorable,” wrote a third.

In the wild, red pandas are found in the mountains of Nepal, northern Myanmar and central China. They are considered to be endangered due to deforestation, poaching and trapping. Researchers estimate there are fewer than 2,500 adult red pandas in the wild.

Milwaukee County Zoo supervisor Katie Kuhn says every birth is important so that people can connect with take steps to help the animals.

