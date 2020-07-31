e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Zuberi the hornbill is on a special ‘seal quest’. Seen the video yet?

Zuberi the hornbill is on a special ‘seal quest’. Seen the video yet?

“This is such a happy video,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the hornbill and the seal.
The image shows the hornbill and the seal. (Twitter/Oregon Zoo)
         

If you a regular user of social media, you may have come across the videos of animals interacting with other animals. Those are the clips which are not just cute but serve as a source of happiness for many. This video involving a hornbill named Zuberi and the seals perfectly fits the bill. Chances are the video will also leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.

Oregon Zoo took to Twitter to share this amazing video on their official profile. They tweeted “Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest” and shared the clip.

A little-over-a-minute-long video shows the hornbill, rather enthusiastically, entering inside the building of the seal’s enclosure. What follows next is few seconds of pure happiness and joy – at least that’s what Twitter suggests. See the video to know if you feel the same too:

With over 83,000 views and close to 6,400 likes, people couldn’t stop gushing over the amazing video.

“I love that seal poking its head in bottom corner! I love these zoo animal walks!” wrote a Twitter user. We must admit, we love them too!

“The first time I saw one of those in a zoo I was dumbfounded. I’ve always loved birds how come I never knew about them?!?” expressed another.

“All the seals in these videos: “what the fork is that?” wrote a third trying to guess the perspective of the water animals. “This is such a happy video,” commented a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Penguin visits primates: Here’s your dose of cute animal content for the day

tags
top news
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Apple confirms new iPhones will be delayed by ‘a few weeks’
Apple confirms new iPhones will be delayed by ‘a few weeks’
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In