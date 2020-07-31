Zuberi the hornbill is on a special ‘seal quest’. Seen the video yet?

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:23 IST

If you a regular user of social media, you may have come across the videos of animals interacting with other animals. Those are the clips which are not just cute but serve as a source of happiness for many. This video involving a hornbill named Zuberi and the seals perfectly fits the bill. Chances are the video will also leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.

Oregon Zoo took to Twitter to share this amazing video on their official profile. They tweeted “Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest” and shared the clip.

A little-over-a-minute-long video shows the hornbill, rather enthusiastically, entering inside the building of the seal’s enclosure. What follows next is few seconds of pure happiness and joy – at least that’s what Twitter suggests. See the video to know if you feel the same too:

Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest pic.twitter.com/p5qNY6Eozq — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) July 30, 2020

With over 83,000 views and close to 6,400 likes, people couldn’t stop gushing over the amazing video.

“I love that seal poking its head in bottom corner! I love these zoo animal walks!” wrote a Twitter user. We must admit, we love them too!

“The first time I saw one of those in a zoo I was dumbfounded. I’ve always loved birds how come I never knew about them?!?” expressed another.

“All the seals in these videos: “what the fork is that?” wrote a third trying to guess the perspective of the water animals. “This is such a happy video,” commented a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

