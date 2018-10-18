Adorable moment 5-year-old strokes Prince Harry’s beard and steals everyone’s hearts

As scores of people in Australia line-up to get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently touring the country, it’s a five-year-old who has managed to steal all the attention. Videos and pictures circulating all over the internet show the boy casually stroking Prince Harry’s beard like it’s no big deal before giving hugs to the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted by the young fan, Luke Vincent, reportedly from Buninyong Public School, at Dubbo airport. Videos melting hearts all over social media show Luke waiting in line with other children to meet the royal couple. On his turn, Luke is seen taking a step forward and embracing the Duke of Sussex. He then goes on to stroke Prince Harry’s beard. Luke even hugs Meghan after presenting her with a bunch of flowers. His focus, however, stays on Prince Harry and after another quick hug, this time Luke goes on to stroke Prince Harry’s hair.

“Luke’s thing is Santa Claus,” Anne van Dartel, principal of Buninyong Public School, Dubbo, told People. “And so as soon as he saw it [Harry’s beard], we went into the panic mode because he’s touching a member of the royal family! And he continued to do it. And he hugged him. So what you and I can’t get away with, my beautiful friend can.”

A wonderful welcome from local schoolchildren as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dubbo 🇦🇺 #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/C25zQ9Q1Ru — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2018

The heartwarming scene has a touched a chord with thousands of people.

“Most adorable moment of the week,” says one Twitter user. “Luke stole the show today!” says another.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. They are expecting a baby in the spring.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 15:46 IST