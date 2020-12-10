e-paper
10 injured in under-construction-flyover collapse in Rajasthan’s Kota, probe ordered

Rajasthan urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal has asked for a probe in the incident and recommended strict action against those found responsible for the collapse.

jaipur Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:03 IST
Aabshar H Quaz | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Aabshar H Quaz | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kota
One of the workers engaged in casting of slabs for the flyover, who escaped serious injury in the collapse.
One of the workers engaged in casting of slabs for the flyover, who escaped serious injury in the collapse. (HT Photo)
         

Ten workers were injured when a part of a flyover under construction on Kota-Jhalawar National Highway in Rajasthan’s Kota collapsed during casting of slabs on Wednesday night. The government has ordered a probe in the collapse.

The injured workers were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Kota city police and administrative officials were carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) and M/S Bansal Constructions were carrying out the construction work.

UIT is a government body set up under Rajasthan Urban Improvement Act 1959 and is responsible for the overall development of Kota City. It is headed by the public chairman as well as the district collector and consists of government officials and nominated public persons as trustees.

UIT secretary Rajesh Joshi said: “Slab casting was being done on the under construction flyover tonight when slabs collapsed over shuttering leading to injuries to 10 workers at the site.”

Also Read: CM Gehlot dismayed over results of local bodies polls in 21 districts

He said that State’s urban development and housing minister, Shanti Dhariwal, has asked for a probe in the incident and advised strict action against the guilty.

“UDH minister Dhariwal has asked UDH secretary Bhawani Singh Detha for a probe and formed a 3-member committee of officials in the case,” he said.

The 685 meters long flyover is being built at a cost of Rs 45 crores.

In 2009, an under construction bridge over the Chambal river collapsed in Kota, killing 48 workers.

