14-year-old boy detained for raping 5-year-old cousin

Police late on Friday detained a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping his 5-year-old girl cousin at a village in Bharatpur. The minor victim’s medical examination was conducted at Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital on Friday.

Station house officer, Rudawal police station, Anil Sharma said girl’s father lodged a complaint accusing the 14-year-old son of his cousin of raping his daughter on Thursday. The boy lured the girl to a secluded place in the village by promising to give her Rs 10 for toffees, the father said.

The girl’s mother came to know about the sexual assault after she saw the girl bleeding. She informed others in the family, police said.

Based on the father’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against his nephew. The victim’s statement was recorded in front a magistrate on Thursday, the SHO said.

The girl’s father alleged that she was bleeding even a day after the sexual assault and was in fear. “My cousins are forcing me to withdraw the police case but I want justice for my daughter,” he said.

The accused who had been absconding was detained Friday evening under Section 236 and 377 of CrPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.