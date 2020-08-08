e-paper
2 held for thrashing a rickshaw driver who refused to chant 'Modi zindabad', other religious slogans

2 held for thrashing a rickshaw driver who refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’, other religious slogans

The arrested persons have been identified as Rajendra Jat (35) and Shambhudaya Jat (35), who are are residents of Sikar district.

jaipur Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:11 IST
A child dresses up like PM Narendra Modi during PM Narendra Modi's rally. Gagandeep Singla, superintendent of police (SP), Sikar, said that the victim, identified as Gaffar Ahmed Kachawa.
A child dresses up like PM Narendra Modi during PM Narendra Modi's rally. Gagandeep Singla, superintendent of police (SP), Sikar, said that the victim, identified as Gaffar Ahmed Kachawa. (Pratik Chorge/HT file photo)
         

Police have arrested two persons from Rajasthan’s Sikar district on charges of assaulting a rickshaw driver, who allegedly had refused to chant “Modi zindabad” and other religious slogans on Friday early morning.

Gagandeep Singla, superintendent of police (SP), Sikar, said that the victim, identified as Gaffar Ahmed Kachawa, in his complaint alleged that the incident occurred at around 4 am on Friday, when he was returning after dropping off passengers from Choti Jhigar village.

He was accosted by the two accused, who were in a sports utility vehicle (SUV), and they stopped him on the way and asked for tobacco.

“Kachawa gave them the tobacco, but the accused declined. Instead, they asked him to chant ‘Modi zindabad’ and when he refused, he was slapped by one of the accused. Kachawa ran away from the spot, but the accused chased him and caught up with him near Jagmalpura. They abused him and forced him to chant religious slogans. They also snatched his wallet, watch, and Rs 700 from him, and decamped,” the SP said.

“A special team was formed after Kachawa filed the police complaint. The team tracked down the accused and arrested them from Jagmalpura,” the SP said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rajendra Jat (35) and Shambhudaya Jat (35), who are are residents of Sikar district.

A probe is in progress, the SP added.

