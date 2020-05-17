e-paper
70 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 5,030

jaipur Updated: May 17, 2020 16:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.
Two deaths and 70 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,030 on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

“70 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 2 deaths have been recorded in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 5,030 and death toll to 128. There are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state,” the Health Department stated.

