Home / Jaipur / 76 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 16,085

76 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 16,085

As many as 375 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, showed the data released by the Health Department.

jaipur Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
According to the data released by health ministry, as many as 7,40,855 samples have been tested in the state.
According to the data released by health ministry, as many as 7,40,855 samples have been tested in the state.(REUTERS)
         

As many as 76 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, talking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16,085 on Thursday, said the State Health Department.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

So far 375 people have lost their lives due to the virus, showed the data released by the Health Department. Currently, there are 3,064 active cases while 12,646 others have been discharged after having recovered.

According to the data, as many as 7,40,855 samples have been tested in the state.

Notably, the most number of coronavirus cases have been reported from Jaipur (3,120), Jodhpur (2,528) and Bharatpur (1,434) districts.

