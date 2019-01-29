79.14% polling recorded in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly constituency

Polling at 278 booths of Ramgarh assembly constituency passed peacefully on Monday, recording 79.14% turnout, according to information from Rajasthan election department.

Data from the chief electoral officer (CEO), Rajasthan, showed 68% polling by 3pm.

Deputy district election officer OP Jain said that more than 2,000 police personal and 36 magistrates were deployed in the constituency to ensure free and fair elections. Before voting, mock drill of EVMS (electronic voting machines) was conducted, he added.

It was found that 10 EVMS were not working properly. They were changed immediately before start of the polling. During the first hour (8am to 9am), voting was slow (7.9%). After two hours, the polling increased to 30.2%.

Highest polling was recorded at booth number 1 in Bujaka village where 98.31% turnout was reported. The lowest turnout was at booth number 18 of Mubarikpur (51.98%).

Enthusiasm was seen in Mewat area of Ramgarh constituency, where percentage of voting may remain high in comparison to other areas.

Some booths of the area saw queues before beginning of the polling. Candidates of three major parties BJP, Congress and BSP were seen checking every booth.

