9,800 to appear for JEE Mains in Kota today

Of the total 11.25 lakh candidates applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2018 in offline mode, around 9,800 will appear at the examination centres in Kota district today (Sunday).

JEE Mains is conducted every year for admission to engineering institutes in the country. The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination in two shifts. Apart from 9,800 aspirants appearing for Paper 1 in the morning shift, around 1,350 among them will appear for Paper 2 in the afternoon shift, for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses.

Talking about the examination arrangements, the CBSE’s coordinator for Kota, Pradeep Singh Gaur said that 18 examination centres have been set up in Kota for the JEE Mains 2018.

“No aspirants will be allowed to enter examination centre after 9.30 am for Paper 1 and 2 pm for Paper 2,” he said.

“Apart from admit card, aspirants will not have to bring anything else with them, including pen or pencils,” he said, adding that the board will provide free pen to the candidates for writing the examination.

“A team of around 20 observers has been appointed by CBSE for JEE Mains in Kota, metal detectors will be established at the examination centres for checking use of any unlawful means by the aspirants,” he said.

There is no specific instruction regarding dress code.

Apart from Kota, JEE Mains examination centres have been set up in five other cities of Rajasthan — Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Udaipur. The JEE Mains results will be declared on April 30.

Sharing his views about the Sunday’s examination, Abhay Chandra (18), a candidate hailing from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and taking coaching from Allen Career Institute in Kota, said, “I am prepared to appear for the JEE Mains 2018, for which I have done hard work throughout the year.” He added, “Competitive environment of Kota has helped me learn effectively about the coveted examination,” he added.

Another coaching student of Kota, Abhishek Kumar, hailing from Farukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, said, “I have done revision (of the syallabus) and now I want to take the examination in a relax manner.” “I have done preparation for JEE Advanced (only for the candidates qualifying the JEE Mains) also, along with JEE Mains and wants to crack IIT now,” he added.

Only those qualifying the JEE Mains and shortlisted among around 2 lakh candidates will be eligible for the JEE Advance, which is held later for admission to IITs, NITs and other premier engineering institutes of the country.

“JEE Mains is the first step for the aspirants towards dream of seeking admissions in IIT. So, I wish all luck to all the aspirants for tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) JEE Mains examination,” said Brijesh Maheshwari, the director of Allen Career Institute.

JEE Mains will be held in 112 cities of India and abroad.