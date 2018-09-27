9 cows die of dog bite in 3 days in Rajasthan

More than nine cows have died at Kasari village in Nagaur district after being bitten by stray dogs infected with rabies.

Animal husbandry department joint director Nagaur Dr Chajuram Mehrada said that around 15 stray cows were attacked by a pack of dogs on the Ranau-Khatu Road near Kasari village in Nagaur district on Sunday. Dr Mehrada got the information on Monday after six cows died.

Rabies is a deadly virus spread to people from the saliva of infected animals. Without early treatment, it is usually fatal. Officials from the animal husbandry and health department visited the village and vaccinated the other cows and humans who had come in contact with the infected bovines.

Dr Mehrada said another three cows died on Tuesday and a few may have died on Wednesday. He said that these cows have been buried and more than 350 stray and domestic cows have been vaccinated with the anti-rabies vaccine in the last two days.

Dr Mehrada said that villagers in Kasari have been asked to approach the authorities concerned to catch the infected dogs. In case of dog bites, the villagers have also been asked to keep the infected cows away from other cattle. He said villagers are safe from the infected dogs, as they generally roam around on the main road away from the village.

Nagaur chief medical and health officer Dr Sukumar Kashyap said, “A team of doctors was sent to Kasari village and many villagers who came in contact with the infected cows have been vaccinated.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 05:19 IST