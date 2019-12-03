Accused in Tonk rape and murder case arrested by Rajasthan police

jaipur

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 02:35 IST

Two days after a six-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and killed in Aligarh town of Tonk district, police arrested the accused on Monday.

Tonk superintendent of police (SP) Adarsh Siddhu said that the accused, Mahendra alias Dholiya (39), is a native of Aligarh town.

“Seeing the seriousness of the crime, special teams were formed to nab the accused as soon as possible. The team during investigation identified the accused through various evidences collected from the spot and nabbed him on Monday morning,” said Siddhu.

Dholiya allegedly committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. He is currently being interrogated by the police.

The body of Class 1 student of a government school was spotted by some villagers in a remote area of Aligarh town on Sunday. The locals then informed the police, who rushed to the spot with a forensics team.

The six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death with her school belt, a day after she went missing on Saturday.

“As per preliminary investigation, the nature of injury indicates that the minor was raped and then strangled to death with the school belt that she was wearing,” said Ram Krishan, station house officer (SHO), Aligarh police station.

On Saturday, she was in the school till 3pm as there was a cultural function. When she didn’t reach home, her parents searched for her but in vain.

Tonk additional superintendent of police Vipin Sharma said that family members of the victim did not approach the police on Saturday after the girl didn’t return home as they thought she might be at a relative’s place.

“The girl used to live with her four maternal uncles. All of them lived in nearby houses. Family members told us that they thought that she would be in a nearby house and must be sleeping there, that’s why they didn’t lodge any missing persons report,” he said.

Later, a first information report (FIR) was registered in the matter against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act; sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In another breakthrough, police arrested the accused who allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in Churu district on Saturday night. Giridhari Lal Sharma, deputy SP of Sardarshahar circle, said that the accused, Dayaram Meghwal (21), was arrested on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the accused was produced before a POCSO court, which sent him to judicial custody, Sharma said.

Malkeeyat Singh, station house officer of Bhanipura police station, told HT that the accused has confessed to the crime.

The survivor has been discharged from Churu district hospital after medical examination and treatment, he added.