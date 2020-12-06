e-paper
Action against owner if over 100 people gather at wedding venue in Rajasthan

Action against owner if over 100 people gather at wedding venue in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has reported 24,318 active cases, 2,49,713 recoveries and 2,389 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

jaipur Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 05:29 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Jaipur
If rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible and action will be taken against him and his license will also be cancelled, according to the State Government.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the owner of the wedding hall or garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather, said Rajasthan Government.

If rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible and action will be taken against him and his license will also be cancelled, according to the State Government.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Government had imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

