After Rahul Gandhi’s directive, Congress starts picking more women candidates in Rajasthan

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s directive to increase women’s participation in electoral politics, the central and state party units have geared up to identify candidates with winning chances in Rajasthan assembly polls due by the year-end, a senior leader said.

In the 2008 assembly polls, the state Congress had fielded 23 women candidates, of whom 13 won. In 2013, only one out of 24 women candidates could win. Rajasthan has 200 assembly seats.

Addressing a rally at Sagwara town in Dungarpur district on September 20, Gandhi said, “I want to see more women candidates in elections, or else will not approve the list. Nothing can happen in India without them; they run the country.”

After Gandhi’s directive, the All India Mahila Congress asked the state unit president to submit a list of women candidates who stand a chance to win elections. The state women’s Congress has submitted a list of 23 candidates, the senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

“The party high command aims to develop a new leadership; in the next assembly elections, the Congress is planning to field women and youth candidates on seats lost thrice or twice in a row,” he said.

Congress candidates had lost twice in a row in about 65 assembly constituencies in the 2008 and 2013 elections. The party though won 96 seats in 2008 and formed the government in the state. If the 2003 assembly election results are considered, the party lost twice in a row in about 30 seats.

“The party will field over 50 new faces this time, replacing those who have not visited or rarely gone to their constituencies. The new faces would be from women and youth, that too who are prominent, energetic, have a history of social work and have worked on party lines,” said the senior leader involved in finalising candidate lists.

