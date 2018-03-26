AIIMS Jodhpur gets state’s first surgical robotics system

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) , Jodhpur, on Monday got Rajasthan’s first surgical robotics system. Installed at a cost of Rs 28 crore, the machine was commissioned in front of a committee led by Dr Arvind Sinha, hospital’s medical superintendent.

Dr Sinha said a training session for the surgeons will be held soon before planning the first surgery with the help of the robotics system. “With the commissioning of the surgical robotics system, we can expect a massive advancement in the types of surgical procedures that can be performed here,” he said.

Dr Sanjeev Misra, director, said that AIIMS Jodhpur has always strived to be at the forefront of the advance made in medical sciences. “With the installation of the first surgical robotics, we bring a much needed technique for the benefit of patients here. We hope to start the surgical procedures within a week,” he said.