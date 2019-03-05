Alwar hostel sexual harassment case: Warden, husband sent to jail

The hostel warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyala and her husband, accused of allegedly harassing two girls of the hostel have been sent to judicial custody for two weeks, police said on Monday.

The two girls had complained to the principal of Baskripal Nagar higher secondary school alleging harassment by the warden Neelkamal Yadav, her husband Naresh Yadav and his friend Ramkesh Sharma of Haryana. The warden and her husband were arrested following a case under POCSO Act on basis of the girls’ complaint.

Additional superintendent of police Bhiwadi Manish Tripathi said that the girls used to be called by the warden to work in her house. Members of Mahila Suraksha Kendra are counselling the girls to know the truth.

A police party is searching the third accused, he said.

