Alwar SP felicitates girls for chasing down snatcher, wants people’s role in policing

After two rickshaw pullers caught a man running away with an old man’s money, two college girls chased down a youth fleeing after snatching a mobile phone in Rajasthan’s Alwar city.

Commending the efforts of the rickshaw pullers and the girls, Alwar superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Prakash rewarded them. Prakash’s initiative to recognise the efforts of people who are helping in catching offenders has started yielding results.

“Such initiatives are encouraging people to come forward to help out their fellow citizens and thus increasing people’s participation in policing,” the SP said.

College girls Poonam Sahran and Jyoti Chauhan were returning home on a Scooty after attending coaching classes in South West Block area on Saturday. On Manu Marg, a bike rider came from behind and snatched the mobile from Jyoti’s hand, said Bala Ram, station house officer (SHO) of kotwali police.

“The girls did not panic and started chasing the bike rider. Pillion rider Jyoti kept on shouting, urging people to catch hold of the snatcher.” Ram said the girls chased the snatcher for 2.5km. Hearing Jyoti’s shouting, a man known to her followed them.

“Finally the biker hit a dead end near GD Girls College. The girls caught hold of him; colony residents came to the girls’ help and called the police,” Ram said. The snatcher, Iqbal, was arrested.

The SP felicitated the girls for their boldness and rewarded them with Rs 1000 each. Poonam studies in Arya Kanyya College and Jyoti in International College.

On June 18, a senior citizen, Gyan Chand Jain, went to an ATM in Nangli circle and withdrew Rs 15,000. An unknown person arrived there and offered to count the notes. During counting, he tried to mix counterfeit notes in the bundle and keep the original ones, police said.

When the old man protested, the unknown person tried to flee with the entire money. The old man started shouting; hearing his cry for help, two rickshaw pullers -- Gurmeet Singh and Laxman Singh -- chased the criminal and caught him. The SP rewarded them with Rs 2000 each.