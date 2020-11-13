Ashok Gehlot cites Rajasthan model, urges PM Modi for mandatory FIR policy across India

jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that all states adopt a mandatory FIR registration policy for ‘effective’ maintenance of law and order while emphasising that the high rate of crime registration in Rajasthan didn’t mean the state had a high crime rate.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, the CM claimed that the state had adopted police reforms for dispensation of speedy justice and for prevention of crime and asserted that other states could also benefit from the ‘effective and sensitive’ system.

Gehlot, in the letter, stated that in order to remove complexities in crime registration, Rajasthan in May 2019 had implemented a system of uninterrupted registration of crimes. Under the system, if the crime is not registered at any police station then an FIR can be registered at the office of superintendent of police.

The state government, he said, has ensured disciplinary action against police officers for dereliction of duty. The CM also mentioned other initiatives for providing transparent and accountable police administration.

Gehlot said encouragement to crime registration in the state is bound to increase the number of registered crimes as seen in the state and acknowledged in the ‘Crime in India-2019’ report, recently published by the national crime records bureau (NCRB).

Gehlot said that some people have mistakenly termed the increase in registration of FIRs in the state as an increase in crime; whereas the NCRB report clearly states that there is a difference between the two.

Gehlot also said that according to the NCRB, the increase in crime registration figures may be due to ‘people-centric’ schemes and policies in the state. All the states should make crime registration mandatory and crime data should not be used for political gain, he said.

He argued that making the number of registered crimes a measure of success and failure of the police force reinforces the tendency not to register a crime. Due to this, many types of disorders in the working of the police also arise. He has said that this is not the time to oppose registration, but to strongly support this policy of providing justice to every person. Otherwise, in future, the government of any state of the country will shy away from taking such steps that provide relief to the common man.