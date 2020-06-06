e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Ashok Gehlot forms committee to suggest on opening of religious places in Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot forms committee to suggest on opening of religious places in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it will form a committee headed by district collectors to take a decision on opening of religious places which are closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

jaipur Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (HT file photo)
         

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it will form a committee headed by district collectors to take a decision on opening of religious places which are closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The panel will give its suggestions following which a decision will be taken, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said in a video conference with representatives of religious leaders.

Gehlot said the committee will discuss various measures like ensuring social distancing and sanitisation in religious places, according to an official statement.

The panel will include the superintendent of police and chief medical and health officer as well as religious leaders, chief mahants and trustees.

“We are proud that everyone fully supported the administration and the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan remained under control. It is appreciated all over the country,” the chief minister said.

tags
top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In