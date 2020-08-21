BJP panchayat representative goes missing in Barmer

jaipur

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:51 IST

A pradhan, the head of a block-level panchayat body, is missing from Rajasthan’s Barmer district since Tuesday (August 18), according to a report registered with the police on Friday.

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, said the father of Pinki Choudhary, the pradhan of Samdari panchayat samiti, filed a missing person’s report on Friday.

“Choudhary has been married for eight years and has two children. On Tuesday, she had left her matrimonial home for her parents’ place, but didn’t reach there,” the SP said.

“ We have started looking for her after the missing person’s report was filed,” the SP added.

Choudhary, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had won the panchayat elections in December 2015.