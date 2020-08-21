e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / BJP panchayat representative goes missing in Barmer

BJP panchayat representative goes missing in Barmer

Pinki Choudhary, the pradhan of Samdari panchayat samiti, has been missing for three days

jaipur Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:51 IST
Mukesh Matarani
Mukesh Matarani
Hindustan Times, Barmer
Hindustantimes
         

A pradhan, the head of a block-level panchayat body, is missing from Rajasthan’s Barmer district since Tuesday (August 18), according to a report registered with the police on Friday.

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, said the father of Pinki Choudhary, the pradhan of Samdari panchayat samiti, filed a missing person’s report on Friday.

“Choudhary has been married for eight years and has two children. On Tuesday, she had left her matrimonial home for her parents’ place, but didn’t reach there,” the SP said.

“ We have started looking for her after the missing person’s report was filed,” the SP added.

Choudhary, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had won the panchayat elections in December 2015.

tags
top news
All 9 trapped in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant killed
All 9 trapped in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant killed
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In