Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly begins from Thursday, BJP to corner government on law and order

The first assembly session of Rajasthan Assembly after the Lok Sabha polls is likely to be stormy with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gearing up to corner the government on law and order and loan waiver issues. The Budget session is commencing from Thursday.

The BJP will attack the government for its “poor governance” on issues ranging from crimes against women, the “collapse” of law and order, farm loan waiver to scarcity of water and electricity. Though the BJP performed poorly in the 2018 assembly polls, the thumping win in the Lok Sabha polls seems to have charged up the party which is in no mood to cut the state government any slack.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said: “The BJP has directed all its MLAs to regularly put up questions on issues of public interest in the House. They have also been asked to read up and prepare about issues of importance in their respective areas and raise them in the House.”

The first-time MLAs were guided by senior leaders and legal experts on how to oppose the government on lacunae in Bills to be tabled in the House. They were advised to participate in House sittings regularly and maintain decorum in the House, he said.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure a smooth Budget session, Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday held an all party meet. The meeting, which was held at assembly, was attended by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leaders of BJP, BSP, RLP and CPI(M). The objective of the meeting was to ensure that the House runs by rules, positive debates and avoiding uproar.

In the meeting, Joshi presented the agenda of the meeting, which included discussions in House as per norms and tradition, and with positive approach; only two supplementary questions will be allowed to MLA who raised the issue, and no other MLA will be allowed to ask question; only two call attention motion proposal will be permitted in a day; and ministers have to be present in House during Zero Hour.

The meeting also discussed on issues such as the House would not allow questions by multi-departments as it is difficult for the assembly secretariat to edit them; visitors of ministers and MLAS will be allowed only if necessary, to reduce footfall as it affects working; and no free movement of private secretaries of MLAS in corridors and galleries of assembly.

The progress reports and other documents are made online and will not be given manually; as the House proceedings start some gates of the assembly will be closed; and a workshop for the MLA to apprise them with House proceedings and norms will be held.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 11:51 IST