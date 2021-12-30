e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / ‘Colder than Shimla’: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks record of coldest Dec night in 46 years

‘Colder than Shimla’: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks record of coldest Dec night in 46 years

The lowest temperature, minus 4 degree Celsius, was recorded in Mount Abu, which was much lower than the minimum temperature in Shimla.

jaipur Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
File photo: Cyclist going through the dense fog on a cold winter morning.
File photo: Cyclist going through the dense fog on a cold winter morning. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Severe winter cold is breaking records in Rajasthan with Churu and Mount Abu recording sub-zero temperatures, resulting in these places witnessing colder nights than the hill station of Shimla which recorded snowfall on Monday night. Churu recorded lowest December temperature on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the minimum temperature recorded in Churu was minus 1.5 degrees, the lowest in December after 46 years. Earlier, the lowest temperature in Churu had gone down to as low as minus 4.6 degrees on December 28, 1973, and. In 2011, the town recorded minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees.

This summer temperature in Churu had touched 50 degree Celsius, bringing to fore extreme temperatures in the western Rajasthan town close to Thar desert.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, Mount Abu, Fatehpur and Jobner in Rajasthan also recorded sub-zero temperatures. The lowest temperature, minus 4 degree Celsius, was recorded in Mount Abu, which was much lower than the minimum temperature in Shimla, where night temperature recorded was minus one degree Celsius.

Also read: Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal

On Wednesday, Fatehpur recorded minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius whereas Jaipur witnessed colder nights than Shimla and many other places in the hills such as Dalhousie.

Many places in the plains of north India such as Hisar, Panipat, Amritsar and Gurdaspur recorded zero or sub-zero temperatures.

The IMD had warned the cold conditions would continue in the New Year. For December 31 and January 1, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for several places in Rajasthan such as Alwar, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunun, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and has warned of cold wave in entire northeastern India. After January 1, the temperature will rise in the state, which will give relief from the cold, the IMD said.

The IMD said a western disturbance could lead to “scattered to fairly widespread” snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the first week of January.

Cold and dry northerly and northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperatures down in north India, the IMD said.

tags
top news
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled within hours
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled within hours
‘Won’t withdraw protest’: Farmers stick to resolve as talks yield little progress
‘Won’t withdraw protest’: Farmers stick to resolve as talks yield little progress
‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President
‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In