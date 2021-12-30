‘Colder than Shimla’: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks record of coldest Dec night in 46 years

jaipur

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:12 IST

Severe winter cold is breaking records in Rajasthan with Churu and Mount Abu recording sub-zero temperatures, resulting in these places witnessing colder nights than the hill station of Shimla which recorded snowfall on Monday night. Churu recorded lowest December temperature on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the minimum temperature recorded in Churu was minus 1.5 degrees, the lowest in December after 46 years. Earlier, the lowest temperature in Churu had gone down to as low as minus 4.6 degrees on December 28, 1973, and. In 2011, the town recorded minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees.

This summer temperature in Churu had touched 50 degree Celsius, bringing to fore extreme temperatures in the western Rajasthan town close to Thar desert.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, Mount Abu, Fatehpur and Jobner in Rajasthan also recorded sub-zero temperatures. The lowest temperature, minus 4 degree Celsius, was recorded in Mount Abu, which was much lower than the minimum temperature in Shimla, where night temperature recorded was minus one degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, Fatehpur recorded minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius whereas Jaipur witnessed colder nights than Shimla and many other places in the hills such as Dalhousie.

Many places in the plains of north India such as Hisar, Panipat, Amritsar and Gurdaspur recorded zero or sub-zero temperatures.

The IMD had warned the cold conditions would continue in the New Year. For December 31 and January 1, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for several places in Rajasthan such as Alwar, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunun, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and has warned of cold wave in entire northeastern India. After January 1, the temperature will rise in the state, which will give relief from the cold, the IMD said.

The IMD said a western disturbance could lead to “scattered to fairly widespread” snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the first week of January.

Cold and dry northerly and northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperatures down in north India, the IMD said.