e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal

Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also discussed the possibility of a law on guaranteeing minimum prices for farm prices, said a senior farmers’ representative present in the talks.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 18:18 IST
Zia Haq
Zia Haq
Hidustan Times, New Delhi
The ministers shared meals with farmers during a lunch break after the first round of talks, presenting a picture of bonhomie amid the tough negotiations.
The ministers shared meals with farmers during a lunch break after the first round of talks, presenting a picture of bonhomie amid the tough negotiations.(PTI)
         

Three Union ministers holding their sixth round of talks with protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the demand to repeal the three agricultural laws cultivators say will hurt their livelihoods. The Centre, however, proposed to set up a committee to examine the new farm laws.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also discussed the possibility of a law on guaranteeing minimum prices for farm prices, said a senior farmers’ representative present in the talks.

The ministers shared meals with farmers during a lunch break after the first round of talks, presenting a picture of bonhomie amid the tough negotiations.

In the first round of talks earlier today, which was followed by a lunch break, the farmers raised their core issue of scrapping three recent pro-reform laws.

Among their clutch of demands, farmers have also demanded a law to make federally fixed minimum prices, known as minimum support prices.

“The ministers didn’t say anything on this but said they wanted to discuss the demand for a law on MSP,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of a faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

In the second round of talks, which were on at the time of filing this report, the government said a committee could be formed to scrutinise the three laws.

A government official also explained the pros and cons of a law on MSP. The government argued that a law making MSP compulsory for even private traders, essentially prohibiting sale of any farm produce below state-set prices, could spark chaos in markets.

Tomar said private traders may not buy at MSP rates if doing so wouldn’t be profitable for them.

Further discussions are on.

The three farm laws passed in September essentially change the way India’s farmers do business by creating free markets, as opposed to a network of decades-old, government marketplaces, allowing traders to stockpile essential commodities for future sales and laying down a national framework for contract farming.

Together, the laws will allow big corporations and global supermarket chains to buy directly from farmers, bypassing decades-old regulations.

Farmers say the reforms will enable large corporations to dictate prices and exploit them.

tags
top news
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Cabinet approves export of Akash missiles
Cabinet approves export of Akash missiles
J-K administration extends Covid-19 unlock protocol by a month
J-K administration extends Covid-19 unlock protocol by a month
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months
Farm protests: Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution
Farm protests: Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In