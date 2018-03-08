CWC seeks police action against childcare centre in Udaipur

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Udaipur has registered a police case against a city childcare centre, allegedly running without a licence. Alleging that the centre was involved in suspicious activities, the CWC has asked the police to take legal action against its owner, Radika Sahu, and her aides.

“The matter came to light when a woman approached us on 27 September (last year) complaining that her minor daughter was at city’s Radhika Childcare Centre but its director Radika was denying to give her back,” CWC member Harish Paliwal told HT.

“She also said that she is a widow and working at the centre and staying there with her daughter. After a few months she went out of town with a group of saints leaving her daughter there. When she returned to Udaipur and went to the centre to get her daughter back, Radika, the centre director, allegedly refused to give her daughter back and threatened her,” Paliwal added.

Taking the woman’s complaint into consideration, an investigation was launched in the matter and the CWC kept watch on the centre’s activities. “But before CWC could take any action against the accused, she herself took the girl to the Hiran Magri police station and handed her over to the police telling them that she was found abandoned,” Paliwal said.

When the CWC team raided the centre on Tuesday night, it found liquor bottles and a few suspicious articles, Paliwal said. The team also found two minor kids, who were later shifted to a shelter home, he added.

Taking cognisance of the centre’s suspicious activities, CWC president Priti Jain has filed a police complaint and asked the police to take action against the centre’s owner and her aides.

Jitendra Anchaliya, the station house officer of Hiran Magri police station, said, “We have registered a case against the (childcare centre) owner and her associates and investigation is on. Further action will be taken depending upon the course of investigation.”