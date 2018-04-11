Direct flight between Kota and Delhi starts today

Maiden flights from Kota-Delhi commenced from Kota airport today.

Kota airport, established by Ex Royals of Kota, prior Independence, had landing facility for VIP flights or charter plains till August last year, when to and fro flights between Kota and Jaipur were started on the initiative of the Rajasthan government.

Amid the growing demand, a direct commercial flight service between Kota and Delhi was flagged off today.

Member of Parliament from Kota, Om Birla, who made regular efforts to start flight operation from Kota airport inaugurated the flight to be operated by Supreme Airlines.

“Flights between Jaipur and Kota has been extended to Delhi where the aircraft would leave from Jaipur airport at

6am and each Kota at 6.45am and later would depart from Kota airport for Delhi at 7 am and would reach Delhi at 8.30 am”, he said.

On the return leg, the aircraft would depart from New Delhi for Kota at 5 pm and reach Kota airport at 6.30 pm and later fly from Kota airport at 6.45 pm for Jaipur and reach Jaipur at 7.30 am.

Birla further added that efforts were underway to expand air connectivity from Kota to other cities including Indore and Ahmedabad.

A one-way trip from Kota to Delhi will cost ₹5,499. The air service from Kota to Delhi will be available six days a week -- from Monday to Saturday.

One of the passengers of Kota-Delhi flight, Rakesh Jain said, “There was a great demand for flight service from Kota to Delhi. It is matter of great pleasure that the government has finally started flights from Kota to Delhi from today”.

Lokesh Nirvan, Airport Officer, Kota said, that presently, Kota-Jaipur flights are also operational in the afternoon which would discontinue from April 16, as Kota-Delhi flights is an extension of the Kota-Jaipur flight and Kota-Delhi flights would run via Jaipur.