Drive in schools to inform girls about nutrition: Devnani

Special events will be organised in schools under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) programme on

Thursday, where discussions will be held on nutrition for school-going girls, with teachers informing them about nutritious supplement administered, minister of state for education Vasudev Devnani said on Tuesday.

He said that education officers have been directed to organise various programmes in prayer meetings along with quiz competitions on health and nutrition to spread the awareness over a wide range.

On Thursday, there will be a telecast of the programme of PM Narendra Modi across all the schools between 1pm and 2.30pm, especially for students of class six to nine and eleven..

Education secretary Nareshpal Gangwar gave the necessary directions to deputy directors, district education officers and all officials of the department in this regard through video conferencing.

Modi on International Women’s Day on March 8 will launch National Nutrition Mission (NNM) from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

Currently, BBBP campaign covers 14 districts of the state. Modi on January 22, 2015, launched the programme in Panipat, Haryana. 10 districts of Rajasthan were covered during the launch and in February 2016, four more districts were added. The programme was launched to address the declining sex ratio and to empower women.

Government of India, in December last year, approved the launch of National Nutrition Mission (NNM) to tackle the problems of malnutrition, low birth weight and stunting, with a budget of Rs 9,046 crore for a period of three years. The mission has a target to reduce malnutrition and low birth weight by 2% each year.

It will strive to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4 per cent as per the National Family Health Survey-4 to 25 per cent by 2022. It also aims to bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls by three per cent per year.

More than 10 crore people are expected to benefit from the programme. In the first phase in 2017-18, NNM will be launched in 315 districts, including 24 in Rajasthan.