Electric buses to connect Delhi and Jaipur

Residents will soon have 50 electric buses at their disposal to commute within Jaipur city. Moreover, citizens commuting on the Jaipur to Delhi route will also be able to avail the facility with 100 electric buses soon to be made available for the purpose.

Rajasthan state roadways transport corporation (RSRTC) and Jaipur city transport service limited (JCTSL) will soon acquire said electric buses, for which a trial was carried out on Friday. Suchi Sharma, managing director of RSRTC and JCTSL said that in the first phase, the buses will be acquired on a contractual basis—the buses will belong to the manufacturer and after the tendering procedure, the contractor will be paid based on the distance covered by the buses.

“The central government is encouraging electric transport and has also given rebates for the same. We initially gave a proposal for 300 buses each for state transport and city buses, however, in the first phase we have been provided with 100 and 50 buses each for JCTSL and RSRTC respectively. When these 150 buses will successfully start running on their respective routes, we will be provided with more buses,” said Sharma.

The officials carried out a trial for the buses on Friday till Bagru. The officials said that the trial aimed to inspect the battery backup and whether the buses were capable of travelling to long distances such as Delhi.

Officials said that state buses for several routes other than Jaipur to Delhi were proposed, however, in the first phase, 50 buses for commuting from Jaipur to Delhi will be acquired.

The officials also said that these buses will not only reduce pollution but also cater to the demand for more buses for the city. Acquiring electric buses is but one part of the steps being taken in changing face of the city transport. The regional transport office is also under the process of specifying routes for e-rickshaws so that the traffic issues due to unregulated non-motorised transport can be reduced, officials said. In a recent meeting of the traffic control board (TCB) at the Jaipur Development Authority, reviewing the routes for the city buses was also agreed upon. It was suggested that the city buses not commute on the routes which have Jaipur Metro as the mode of public transport.

