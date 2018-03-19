Encroachments on Sorsan water bodies worries wildlife lovers

Wildlife lovers are concerned over the encroachment on water bodies in Sorsan forest area of Baran district, which are an importance source of drinking water for hundreds of blackbucks and chinkaras in the forest area.

The Sorsan grassland and forest area may have lost its identity as the habitat of Great Indian Bustards (GIBs), but it still has more 1,500 blackbucks and chinkaras, whose existence depend on the water bodies.

However, a team of wildlife experts including Abdul Haneef Zaidi, DK Sharma and Anshu Sharma during a recent visit to the Sorsan forest area found village cattle grazing on the grasslands and occupying the water bodies. Zaidi said that the villagers seem to have breached the protection wall of Sorsan forest to gain entry for them and their cattle in the forest area.

“Villagers take their cattle to the water bodies of Sorsan, which keeps wildlife creatures, particularly blackbucks and chinkaras, away from the water bodies,” he said.

He demanded that the wildlife department should repair the breached wall and check the entry of village cattle. “If the entry of village cattle in the water bodies will be left unchecked, it will lead to water crisis for chinkara and blackbucks in Sorsan,” he added.

Commenting over the issue, Rajeev Kapoor, the deputy conservator of forest in Baran, said that efforts would be made to contain cattle from entering the water bodies of Sorsan. Villagers living in the area will be persuaded not to let their animals enter the forest area, he added.