Jaipur

Ensure proper arrangements for migrants coming by air: Gehlot to district authorities

Jaipur will be witnessing around 16 more flights carrying about 2000 state migrants from Kazakhstan, Canada, UK, Russia, and other countries in the coming weeks.

jaipur Updated: May 23, 2020 13:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Shivani Kumar
Indo Asian News Service | Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Till May 21, around 310 Rajasthani migrants have reached back safely to the different parts of the country viz Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat etc by air.
Till May 21, around 310 Rajasthani migrants have reached back safely to the different parts of the country viz Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat etc by air.
         

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed respective district collectors of Rajasthan to ensure adequate arrangement for well-maintained quarantine centres as five airports -- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Udaipur, are expected to receive passengers from different parts of the world.

Additionally, quarantine centres have also been arranged in Alwar, looking at its proximity to Delhi.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

IAS Subodh Agarwal, ACS Industries &amp; MSME and Head, State Level Committee for Interstate Migration said, “Rajasthan Government had undertaken all necessary steps to ensure smooth and convenient screening, testing and exit movement for people. All travelers were sent to the institutional quarantine for 14 days. All of them were given masks, sanitizers, and snacks with a welcome note by key officials at the Jaipur airport.”

The Rajasthan government has especially spoken to Delhi and Gujarat Governments to ensure that proper arrangements are made, in terms of screening, testing, and maintenance of quarantine centres for Rajasthani migrants coming back to their respective state’s airports.

Jaipur will be witnessing around 16 more flights carrying about 2000 state migrants from Kazakhstan, Canada, UK, Russia, and other countries in the coming weeks.

Till May 21, around 310 Rajasthani migrants have reached back safely to the different parts of the country viz Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat etc by air. In fact, on Friday, 139 more Rajasthani migrants came back to the state by air from London to Jaipur.

As per Rajasthan Government reports, around 8,500 Rajasthani migrants have registered themselves to return to the state. The government has taken best possible efforts to ensure that health and wellbeing of migrants aren’t compromised at any stage. Proper screening and testing facilities have been deployed for each and every person coming back to the State, said Agarwal.

