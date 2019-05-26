Entire staff of police shifted over allegations of shielding murder accused

Entire staff of Khuiyan police station in Hanumangarh district were sent to police lines on Saturday after allegations of shielding the accused in murder of a jail warden.

Jail warden Sukhdas Swami was killed on April 29 and his family members alleged that jail staff in connivance with the accused were shielding them.

Swami’s family members and locals protested at the collector’s and SP office demanding arrest of accused, removal of staff of Khuiyan police station, compensation for family members and transfer of investigation.

Hanumangarh SP Kaluram Rawat said, “SHO of Khuiyan police station Suresh Meel, assistant sub-inspector Chetram Sahu and rest other staff were sent to police lines.”

He added, “The investigation of this case has been transferred after allegations were made on staff of Khuiyan police station that they are saving some accused.”

First Published: May 26, 2019 08:33 IST