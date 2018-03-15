Focus on delivery of scheme benefits, BJP tells Rajasthan civic body chiefs

After a poor show in urban local bodies’ polls in Rajasthan, the BJP has asked its municipal chairpersons to ensure that development works are implemented effectively.

The Congress not only won two Lok Sabha and one assembly by-elections in February, but also 21 of 30 urban local bodies’ polls, results for which were announced on March 8.

At a meeting of the nagar palika and nagar parishad chairpersons here on Thursday, BJP leaders asked them to focus on performance and ensure delivery, a move that indicates that the party is in a damage control mode.

BJP state in-charge V Satish chaired the meeting that was attended by 71 of the 127 chairpersons. State BJP president Ashok Parnami, organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar and urban development and housing minister Shrichand Kriplani addressed the meeting.

Worried that the BJP seems to be losing its grip on the cities and urban areas which were once considered its stronghold, the party asked the heads of the urban local bodies to ensure that the government’s policies reach the ground level, a participant in the meeting said.

The civic bodies’ heads were also asked about problems they face in their functioning, the participant said.

“It was called to address problems being faced by the chairpersons in day-to-day functioning, to ensure proper coordination between departments and proper utilisation of the additional budget given to the local bodies,” Parnami told the media after the meeting. “We also discussed how the chairpersons can contribute to strengthening the party.”

Asked why only 71 chairpersons turned up, Parnami said the meeting was called at a short notice and some functionaries already had fixed programmes.

Parnami claimed the BJP was no longer a party confined to the cities but had spread its roots to rural areas as well. “BJP has won 163 panchayat samitis, the first time any party has won so many seats. The Congress has won a maximum of 144.”

Raje in Delhi to discuss state tour, cabinet reshuffle

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje is set to begin a statewide tour as the BJP gears up for the assembly elections due at the year-end.

The CM will begin a statewide yatra soon, but the programme and the date are yet to be fixed, state BJP president Ashok Parnami said on Thursday.

Party sources said Raje is likely to begin the tour from mid-April in a bid to motivate BJP workers and woo the electorate.

Raje was in Delhi on Thursday to meet senior party leaders and discuss the proposed statewide tour and a cabinet reshuffle likely to take place next week.

Raje had taken out a statewide Suraaj Sankalp Yatra before the 2013 assembly elections, which got a good response, and the BJP ended up getting 163 of 200 seats.

Parnami added that Raje has been consistently touring the state in the past four years and has been among the people to resolve their problems. On the cabinet reshuffle, Parnami said, ‘It was the prerogative of the chief minister.”

Follow Meena, return to BJP: Parnami

Ashok Parnami welcomed MLA Kirori Lal Meena’s return to the BJP, saying other dissenting leaders should also be large-hearted and return to the party fold.

“Meena is an old party worker and a strong pillar of the party. He said he had left the party for 10 years which was a mistake. His return will strengthen the party,” said the BJP state president.

Asked if the BJP would try to pacify rebel BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, he said any party worker who is angry should sort out his grievances and return to the party fold. “We will work to resolve their complaints.”

He evaded a reply on whether action would be taken against MLAs Tiwari and Ghanshyam Gyandev Ahuja who have made statements against the chief minister. The party has referred their matter to the central disciplinary committee and no decision has been taken. Parnami added that action would be taken against anyone who resorted to indiscipline.

He said, “Like Meena has shown magnanimity and returned to the party, others should come forward and do the same.”