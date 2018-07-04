For PM’s visit three choppers to land at SMS Stadium

Three choppers will land at SMS Stadium for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on July 7. A senior official, who is a member of the core committee constituted for the PM’s visit, said that the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday approved the state’s plea for landing the PM’s helicopter at the SMS Stadium.

Modi will be interacting with beneficiaries of government schemes. Around three lakh people, including 2.25 lakh beneficiaries of 12 government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala and PM Awas Yojna, will attend the rally. Around 4,000 buses will reach the Pink City for the rally.

Sources said that Modi will board the chopper from the Jaipur airport and will be accompanied by two other helicopters to the stadium. As rehearsal, an army helicopter landed on the athletic court of the stadium on Wednesday.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) officials reviewed security arrangements on Wednesday and visited Amrudho Ka Bagh, the airport and other places. The SPG officials, along with police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal and collector Siddharth Mahajan, held meetings with officials of different departments. Agarwal and Mahajan also visited the airport and held a discussion with officials on different aspects of the PM’s visit.

Modi, who will share the dais with chief minister Vasundhara Raje and governor Kalyan Singh, will spend most of his time interacting with the beneficiaries.

The PM will arrive at 1 pm and depart by 2.30pm.

All district collectors have been sent geo-tagged locations for parking buses coming from their respective districts. BJP workers, from the districts, have been assigned duties and they will arrive before the beginning of the event and check all arrangements, said sources.

Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria reviewed the security situation and arrangements made for beneficiaries for the rally on Wednesday.

He said that special security arrangements have been made for the PM’s visit. He added that vehicles will be parked within a 3-km radius of the venue. The SPs and collectors will inform the state government about the number of vehicles departing from their respective districts.

The beneficiaries have been identified and will be accompanied by government officials from their area.

Kataria also said that respective police stations on the route of the buses will be alerted in advance to avoid traffic congestion.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation will also run a sanitation campaign from July 5. Mayor Ashok Lahoti is closely monitoring the sanitation drive across the city.