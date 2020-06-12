e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

The number of fatalities in the state due to coronavirus has climbed to 269, wile the number of cases has increased to 11,930. Ajmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sirohi reported one death each, while the maximum of the positive cases were reported from Sirohi (34).

jaipur Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan registered four Covid-19 deaths and 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to an official report.
Rajasthan registered four Covid-19 deaths and 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to an official report.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajasthan registered four Covid-19 deaths and 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to an official report.

The number of fatalities in the state due to coronavirus has climbed to 269, wile the number of cases has increased to 11,930.Ajmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sirohi reported one death each, while the maximum of the positive cases were reported from Sirohi (34).

Jaipur and Jhunjhunu reported 24 and 10 cases each, while 7 cases were reported from Ajmer and Alwar each. Jhalawar reported 3 cases, Tonk, Kota and Sawaimadhopur reported 2 cases each. One person from another state also tested positive for Covid-19, the report said.

As many as 8,843 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered and 8,479 have been discharged. There are 2,818 active cases in the state as of now.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In