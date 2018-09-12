From a 3-line suicide note to a diary, twists in IRS officer’s suicide in Jaipur

Mental and physical torture, husband’s promiscuity and parents’ refusal to stand by her when she wanted to end her marriage are some of the things troubling Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Binny Sharma leading up to her suicide. Apart from a three-line suicide note, a diary maintained by her reveals her state of mind.

The government officer hanged herself at her Bajaj Nagar home in Jaipur on August 7. In a suicide note, she had blamed her husband and mother-in-law for her death.

“I am living my last nine years full of lies and defeat. My husband has ruined my life, so as his mother. May God look after my children,” read the three-line suicide note.

The diary provides a detailed account of what Sharma allegedly went through in the eight years of marriage. The pages of the diary were made public by Binni’s father on Tuesday.

“I have been cheated, betrayed, deceived taken undue advantages of blackmailing emotionally, abused in all ways possible simply because I married a man who is pathetically morally depraved human being, who has nothing humans about him and is thoroughly self-centred money minded, feeding off the ill-gotten wealth hoarded by his father,” she wrote in her diary on September 16 last year.

In another entry, on May 23 this year, she wrote, “All that I have put up with after marriage makes me feel there is nothing more to lose as far as humanity is concerned. People have been shamelessly promiscuous, depraved and failing the basic tenants of being human. Perhaps, I was given the shabby treatment just because I was too naive to understand the ways of the world.”

Speaking for her husband Gurmeet Walia, his lawyer Vivek Raj Singh Bajwa denied the charges levelled in the diary and subsequently repeated by Sharma’s father, Chandra Mohan Sharma.

“The truth is Binny was mentally unstable and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai,” Walia’s lawyer said.

After the IRS officer’s suicide, Jaipur police booked Walia and his mother, Ravinder Kaur, for abetment of suicide on August 10. The two got anticipatory bail from Rajasthan high court on September 7 and appeared before Bajaj Nagar police the same day for the investigation.

Her father also shared footage from a CCTV camera at her house in which the IRS officer is seen questioning her 16-year-old maid, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Walia. In the video, the maid is seen confirming that she was sexually harassed.

Walia’s lawyer Bajwa said, “After one month, Binny’s father has come up with an allegation that my client had sexually molested his maid... why he waited for so long?”

Jaipur East deputy commissioner of police Gaurav Yada said the police was trying to track the maid once the fresh allegations were made. “Once she is traced, we will record her statement and if it is found that the allegations are true, we will register a case,” he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 23:55 IST