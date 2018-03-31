From today, no toll tax for private vehicles on state highways

Beginning April 1, private vehicles in Rajasthan will not pay toll tax on state highways, transport minister Yunus Khan said Saturday. He said that private vehicles will not be charged toll tax on almost 143 tool booths of PWD, RIDCOR and RSRDC on 56 state highways.

“The toll free travel will give direct benefit of Rs 250 crore to public and it will also save time,” the minister told reporters here.

He said that it was the chief minister’s budget announcement this year which is being implemented.

The private vehicles, however, will continue to pay the toll tax on national highways, Khan said.

He said the state has 15,354km state highways out of which toll is being collected on around 4,954 km. The stretch has 35 toll booths of PWD on 15 roads, 81 booths of RSRDC on 28 roads and 27 booths of RIDCOR on 13 roads.

Khan said the decision of making private vehicles toll free will benefit those people who travel daily on these roads to towns and cities. Lakhs of people residing near the state highways will also be benefitted as they had to pay toll tax while crossing the roads. Now private vehicles can zip through the toll booths saving time. Department officials have been put on duty to resolve any dispute that arises.