e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Gehlot issues instructions for holding board exams for classes 10 and 12

Gehlot issues instructions for holding board exams for classes 10 and 12

After the decision, the dates of the remaining examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12 will be notified by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer

jaipur Updated: May 30, 2020 08:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Gehlot took the decision in a high-level meeting with officials of the Education Department on Friday.
Gehlot took the decision in a high-level meeting with officials of the Education Department on Friday.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

The Rajasthan government has decided to conduct board examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12, postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the state Education Department to make proper arrangements for conducting exams.

Gehlot took the decision in a high-level meeting with officials of the Education Department on Friday.

After the decision, the dates of the remaining examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12 will be notified by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure proper implementation of the health protocol released to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic during these examinations.

He said the use of masks and sanitizers by candidates and teachers should be ensured at all examination centers.

Also, there should be strict adherence to the rules of social distancing at the examination centres and during the examination, he said.

Suggesting an increase in the number of examination centres as per the requirement, Gehlot said that school buildings in which quarantine facilities are being operated, should be sanitized according to the protocol before the examination.  The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Arya, and School Education Secretary Manju Rajpal besides other officials. PTI AG RAX RAX

tags
top news
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In