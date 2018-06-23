Heart bypass surgery through new technique

Manipal Hospitals Jaipur used a novel and effective technique called endoscopic vein harvesting (EVH) to perform heart bypass surgeries. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, cardiac surgeon Dr Vikram Goyal said that in last one and a half months, 12 patients have been given new lease of life through this technique that is being used for the first time in Rajasthan.

Compared to conventional procedure, this technique takes less time, is minimally invasive and the patient recovers fast.

Dr Goyal said that 40% of patients who need to operate their heart undergoes bypass surgery. The vein used for heart bypass surgery, called graft, is removed from the leg, for which a two and a half feet long incision is done on the patient’s leg. Sometimes, it is necessary to have incision in both legs.

Dr Goyal said that in this new technique, there is no need to apply a two feet long incision on the patient’s leg, instead a telescope is used. Specialists perform this surgery through endoscopy by monitoring on television and the vein is removed from leg without incision.

He said EVH technique is extremely beneficial for high risk patients suffering from diabetes, obesity and old age.

This technique, that is being used more in other countries, is available at Manipal Hospitals. It has also been adopted in the entire state.

Hospital clinical head Dr Vipin Jain said that the hospital is equipped with state of the art facility to perform this kind of specialised surgery. Cardiac surgeon Dr Rajiv Gahlot said that the rate of infection by this technique is considerably reduced. Anaesthesia specialist Dr Rama Sharan Chaturvedi was also present during the press conference.