Horse for which Salman Khan offered ₹2 crore, a star attraction at Rajasthan’s Barmer cattle fair

A rare-breed horse for which Bollywood actor Salman Khan had reported offered to pay more than ₹ 2 crore, but was rejected by the owner, has become the star attraction at the Tilwara cattle fair in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

The horse—Saqab—popularity has soared so high that eager traders and onlookers alike are queuing for selfies with the “star attraction” at the fair.

The horse, a mixed Arabian and Mallani breed, was raised by Swaroop Singh Chadi of Barmer’s Chadi village. Chadi named the horse ‘Tufaan’ after it won a number of races. He later sold the 5year-old horse to a Rohtak-based businessman for ₹11 lakh in 2015.

The Rohtak businessman in turn sold it to Surat-based businessman Siraj Khan Pathan for ₹ 15 lakh in 2016, who renamed the horse as “Saqab”.

Saqab’s popularity is unique in the country and has its match only in two horses in the world--one in the US and the other in Canada, says the trainer of the horse Hasan Khan Tamliyaar.

“Saqab can walk with a speed of 43kmph in clean ‘ravel walk’ or one footed race and can keep the same position throughout so that it doesn’t disturb the rider,” he says.

Until now, the prized horse has taken part in 19 races organized in Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan and all of which it won, says Tamliyaar.

“A month back a man, believed to be the manager of Salman Khan, approached the owner and offered ₹2.11 crore for Saqab but he refused the offer.”

Apart from Saqab, Pathan has 10 more horses but the prized horse is special, he said, adding that Pathan spends ₹3,500 every day for the up keep of the horse that is fed a diet of six liters of milk, gram, wheat, maize and fruits.

The annual state-level Tilwara cattle fair is held on the banks bed of Luni River--the only river that flows through the arid parts, is one of the biggest cattle fairs in Rajasthan. The fair is popular for different breeds of cows, camels, sheep, goats and horses.

People from neighbouring Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh come to the fair trade and purchase animals.

Years back, bulls were the only animals traded at the fair. Later, as the number of bulls decreased, camels were traded. For the last couple of years, horses have replaced camels as the animals traded at the fair.

This year, out of the total 3,653 animals traded at the fair, 2,315 were horses of different breeds.

Only 1,067 camels and 271 cows were are being traded at the fair.

Last year, a horse owner from Jalore traded white Mallani mare for ₹1.25 crore.

The district administration ensures that all the animals are properly certified, are healthy and will be used for agricultural purposes or producing milk.

District authorities, including the district collector inspected the arrangements of the fair, which commenced on March 13, and instructed the fair organizers to ensure that drinking water and cattle feed are available to traders and buyers.

