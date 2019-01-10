In run-up to LS polls, second round of Congress sops for Rajasthan farmers

With eyes on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced second round of sops for farmers.

The sops included no power tariff hike on agricultural connections for five years, pension to small and marginal farmers, Rs 1,000 crore to the RAJFED to pay the pending dues of farmers, purchase of mustard and gram on minimum support price (MSP) and formation of Kissan Ayog.

Addressing the Kissan Rally in Jaipur in the presence of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Ashok Gehlot also announced to provide one lakh agricultural power connections by next June. Preparations have been made for this, he added.

He said a Kissan Ayog (farmers’ commission) will be constituted in Rajasthan to establish contact with the farmers and solve their grievances.

“Across the country, AICC president Rahul Gandhi states that why not farmers set up food processing units in their fields. There produce can be value added and exported. We have taken an initiative and soon for small and marginal farmers separate schemes will be prepared,” he said.

Gehlot announced that farmers setting up processing unit in their fields up to 10 hectare land will not require land use change. He also assured to clear dues against the purchase of crops on MSP. “Centre is not releasing funds, so we have decided that state government will give Rs 1,000 crore to RAJFED to pay the dues to farmers without any delay,” he said.

Launching scathing attack on the BJP, he said the previous government in the state was negligent towards development throughout the last five years. “BJP came to power by making false promises and people are now feeling cheated,” he said.

He appealed people to continue their support to the Congress in the Lok Sabha and teach lessons to BJP.

Referring to the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, state Congress president Sachin Pilot said, “Soon there are Lok Sabha elections, two we have won and rest 23 we have to win and give to Gandhi. When the farmers and youth have made up their mind, victory of the party is certain,”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the promises are being made eyeing the Lok Sabha elections, and were an effort to misguide people. Gehlot has been CM twice, but did nothing. He failed to provide adequate electricity for irrigation.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:06 IST