Jaipur’s walled city to be ‘no construction zone’ soon

The walled city of Jaipur will be declared a ‘no construction zone’ by the state government, which means that no new construction will be allowed in the walled city area.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) is expected to issue a notification in this regard soon under the Building By laws 1970.

The decision, along with some other decisions, was taken in the state-level heritage committee meeting, chaired by chief secretary DB Gupta recently. The committee comprises elected representatives from the JDA, traffic and tourism and JMC as its members.

The meeting was called to discuss ways for the inclusion of Jaipur in the World Heritage List in 2019. The move comes after a team of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) — an international organisation that evaluates cites — after its a visit to the city in September 2018 deferred Jaipur’s inclusion in the World Heritage List. The ICOMOS cited issues such as illegal encroachments and construction in the city, besides management and conservation plans.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said as per the building by laws, there will be no construction till a certain distance from the heritage or ancient walls in the walled city. On the illegal constructions, the JMC will work on the guidelines of Archaeological Survey of India. Such constructions will be mapped, studied and a report will be made for action, the official added.

In case, a building requires necessary repair work, a sanction will be required from a high-power committee of experts and officials. The JMC will issue architectural control guidelines. For smooth traffic flow in walled city, a detailed plan will be made.

The official said ICOMOS has recommended deferral of the Jaipur dossier, but a final decision will be taken at the Baku city of Azerbaijan, where meeting of the world heritage committee is scheduled from June 30 to July 10.

Chief secretary DB Gupta said the reasons of deferral are such that there should be space for traffic and pedestrian; separate zones for photography for tourists; steps to curb pollution; fire and disaster management plan for markets etc - provisions for these are there in the smart city project.

He said the government is preparing draft rules where the original architecture of the walled city cannot be tampered; a heritage cell in the JMC will ensure the same and monitor; and cameras’ will be installed for monitoring, especially illegal constructions. “A team of official, experts and elected representatives will appraise the ICOMOS office in Paris about the action taken on the questions raised during assessment, which will bring a positive side during the meeting at Baku,” he said.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 14:17 IST