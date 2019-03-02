Jodhpur girl stages her kidnap, cops call her bluff

A 13-year-old girl, angry and upset over the scolding he got from her parents, allegedly faked her own abduction and later returned home with a false narrative of how she bravely escaped from the clutches of her kidnapper.

According Sheshkaran Charan station house officer of Rajiv Gandhi police station, the girl, a resident of Chopasani village, left home in the pretext of going for tuition and but instead went to a relative’s residence in Paota with concocted story of how she miraculously escaped from the clutches of her abductors after being kidnapped, blindfolded and bundled into a white van on her way to tuition and eventually passed out in the vehicle. She also claimed the presence of another hostage inside the vehicle, when she regained consciousness. She said she managed to escape from captivity when the vehicle stopped near Paota circle.

The matter was brought to the police by the girls relatives, who upon examining all the CCTV footages from Chopasani to Paota could not detect any suspicious activity as she claimed. Following this, the girl was questioned again, leading her to confess that she fabricated her abduction as she was angry and upset with her parents for scolding her. She also said she got the idea for fake abduction from a television serial.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 10:43 IST